Election Stress Can Reduce Travel, but Travel Can Reduce Stress

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2020 --A lot of things can affect travel patterns. Everything from economic dips to weather patterns to what day of the week Christmas falls on can change when and how often people travel.



One emerging pattern affecting the travel industry is taking place this year: the presidential election. This is not the only year experts see politics playing into how likely people are to book plane tickets. Though the intensity around this year's election may heighten public response, there has historically been a dip in travel during the presidential election year, regardless of the sociopolitical climate.



Like stock market volatility around major political events, the travel industry sees less enthusiasm from potential holiday-takers when uncertainty around something as impactful as the country's leader. This can cause even the most adventurous traveler to pause on booking a trip for fear of economic repercussions.



In the face of what health experts have noted as a meteoric rise in stress throughout the country, leisurely travel can serve an essential purpose in helping people unwind and de-stress.



The good news for travelers this year is that many flights are more affordable than they have been in years, and most airlines have now relaxed their cancellation restrictions were any issues to arise. Another option available to help travelers feel more at ease this holiday season is to park their car close to the airport for affordable prices.



On Air Parking has created a safe, accessible, and affordable option for getting to the airport by partnering with five-star parking facilities near major airports across the country. Travelers can park their cars close to their departing airport for exclusively low rates. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort.



"We are dedicated to removing obstacles from the air travel experience and creating a service that helps to ease the minds of travelers," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "With the stress of this year, we want people to be able to take a relaxing vacation with one less thing to worry about."



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



