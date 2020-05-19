Electric Car-Only Ride Sharing Company, eCarra, Officially Closes Amazon AWS as Client

Carrollton, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2020 --eCarra, the new standard of ride-sharing that provides users with rides from point A to point B using strictly Tesla, this week announced they have closed on Amazon corporate as their largest client today.



Rolling out services to the executive teams of Amazon Premium services in Dallas, as well as over 650 staff members of Amazon AWS between now and 2021, eCarra is poised to also service Amazon's second-largest campus in Herndon, Virginia.



"Coronavirus has taught all of us that life is precious and that this planet is fragile. We can't trudge along without any consideration for the people, communities, plants, and animals around us," said Rock Robinson, Founder and Owner of eCarra. "Therefore, this partnership is monumental for our brand as we will be able to elevate our mission to the national level here in the U.S."



eCarra is presently part of the Capital Factory Accelerator, providing them with access to investors, colleagues, and experts that will help the brand grow even faster in 2020. eCarra has also been accepted to participate in the Spring Free EV – Electric Vehicle Financing as a private opportunity to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and micro fleets around the world.



To date, eCarra boasts 2,100 members on their platform, having also raised $325,000 in seed funding as a startup based in Dallas, Texas. Their electric vehicle app has contributed to 6,500 trees planted, 2,000 gallons of gas saved, and 40,000 pounds of carbon emissions saved.



"We are proudly the market leaders in sustainable ride-sharing for impact minded people, using Tesla and other electric car companies' visions to align ours with a future of clean energy," said Robinson. "We no longer have the luxury of not caring about the environment. We are incredibly excited by Amazon's decision to work with us, and look forward for what the rest of 2020 has in store for our company."



For more information, or to download the app today, visit: https://www.ecarra.com/



