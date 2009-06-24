Electric Cord Sets Inc. Debuts New, Innovative Web Store

North Olmsted, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2009 -- Electric Cord Sets Inc., world class manufacturer and distributor of electric cordsets, is pleased to announce the launch of our new http://www.EleCordSet.com website. The ECS site is redesigned with a fresh new look and is updated with information about our latest products and services. Additionally, our new site provides support and information to answer our customer's most common questions.



The new website is designed to be a “one stop” e-commerce shopping experience for new and current customers. Electric Cord Sets has retained all of their custom, made to order electric cord production for the OEM industry and have also added a “web store” with ready to ship, everyday electrical items, such as extension cords, RV cords, string lights and others.



Electric Cord Sets now also has over 30,000 different electrical components from over 180 manufacturers that they can supply to you as well.



“We wanted to be able to reach out to a greater market than just the OEM industry,” said Michael Smalley, Vice President of Electric Cord Sets. “We came to the realization that we had many different commodities that we could supply to the retail consumer, and having our very own web store was an effective way to give our customers the best prices possible.”



Visit http://www.EleCordSet.com to see all of the different items that Electric Cord Sets Inc. now offers online. Bookmark or add our site to your favorites to check out new items and specials, added continually.

