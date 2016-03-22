Stratford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --For manufacturers who rely on CNC machines, they know that servo motors are one of the first components to break down.



Servo motors are an essential component, used in the production of everything from home electronics to cars and even airplanes. They often work in intense heat environments making them susceptible to overheating and contamination. As many manufacturers will know, this either means the performance of the motors is adversely affected, or the servo stops working altogether!



When a servo motor breaks down, it can put a manufacturing operation off-line for weeks while you wait for a repair or replacement. Holding out for a replacement servo can often be a long-drawn out process. "This doesn't have to be the case", says Electric Enterprise owner Ray Skronowski.



Based in Stratford, CT Electric Enterprise offer industry leading services for manufacturers across the United States.



Founded in 1955 the company, based in Stratford CT, pride themselves on quality repairs and one of the fastest turnaround times in the industry.



"When a servo motor stops working it can have a significant impact on manufacturers", said Skronowski. "Our experienced technicians work within a 24 hour turnaround time, so clients can be back up and running in no-time." He continued.



About Electric Enterprise

Electric Enterprise are specialists in servo motor, spindle motor, CNC Machine tools and electric circuit board repair.



