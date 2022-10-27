Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, has several models of electric power washers for residential and commercial applications in Rockland, Brooklyn, Orange County, White Plains, Norwalk, Westchester, and the surrounding areas. At A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies they have a number of electric power washers and can also provide appropriate accessories.



Using an electric power washer provides a number of benefits when compared to other options. Electric power washers are small and light as well as portable. This makes it easy to get the electric power washer where it is needed. It is also easy to use without needing lots of extra items in order to get the job done.



Electric power washers can be used in an enclosed space without issue, unlike gas power washers which have engine exhaust with carbon monoxide. Electric power washers are less expensive when compared with gas power washers as well, both in the upfront cost as well as the ongoing maintenance costs.



Another nice feature of the electric power washer is that it only generates noise while it is being used. Unlike gas power washers that are constantly running, electric power washers are silent until needed for cleaning. This means that users are only using the power when they need it rather than continuing to burn fuel whether they are power washing or not.



Users can optimize the effectiveness of the electric power washer by using the right nozzle for the job. The 25-degree nozzle is great for use with vehicles and the windows on your buildings. This will have enough pressure to get rid of the grime and dirt without worrying about breaking through the glass. Another nozzle that is good to use with outdoor furniture and other more durable surfaces is the 15-degree nozzle. This concentrates the water stream to provide great cleaning pressure.



Contact A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies to learn about all of the different electric power washers that they have.



About A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. We are committed to providing quality products in Rockland, Brooklyn, Orange County, White Plains, Norwalk, Westchester, and the surrounding areas you can trust to get the job done right. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.