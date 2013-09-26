Electric Tomato, Tomatina with a Dance Twist Coming to Atlanta

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2013 --AC Presents, Flexx Promo and Synergy Productions in association with Atlanta area dance music community are pleased to announce “Electric Tomato Fight Festival” at Wild Bills on October 5th 2013.



Combining the otherworldly “La Tomatina” inspired concept of a tomato fight with the community-oriented electronic dance music (EDM) event culture, AC Presents has created a fun filled event that is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.



Attendees will immerse themselves to electronic music from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm before getting to an hour long tomato fight with each other. A headliner act plus multiple other DJs will perform for the rest of the evening until 10.45 pm. The venue – Wild Bill’s – is located at 2075 Market St, Duluth, GA.



Part of the proceeds goes to Atlanta food banks to help end hunger in America. Attendees who participate in a food drive get reduced ticket prices. Attendees can register at electrictomatofight.com



“The combination of a tomato fight and an electronic dance music event has never been done to this scale, and [we] really feel like it’s going to be something you have to experience to comprehend. It’s a bucket-list idea, for sure.” – Andrew Fessler, Promotions Manager.



“This is one of the most fun event you will ever attend.” – A Blanchard, Event Organizer.