Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. Appoints Kirk Readings as Utility Division Manager

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2023 --As the demand for reliable electrical wire and cable suppliers in the utility sector increases, ECS recognized the need to create a new position for someone with the specialized skills and proficiency to successfully direct the distribution and supply of electrical products to the utility sector in Ontario. Kirk Readings' experience in overseeing the operations at the ECS Hamilton branch, coupled with his expertise in project management across various sectors of the electrical wire and cable industry, and his successful management of the supply contract with Hydro One, position him as the ideal candidate for this essential role.



The Utility Division Manager position requires a deep understanding of the complex and evolving utility sector in Ontario. Kirk possesses knowledge of industry standards, regulations, and safety requirements, as well as demonstrates expertise in supply chain management, logistics, and product distribution. Kirk has demonstrated a strong understanding of these key areas and has developed the necessary skills to manage and coordinate the supply of essential products to the utility sector.



As the ECS Utility Division Manager, Kirk will be responsible for overseeing the supply of products and services required to meet the needs of the utility sector in Ontario. These products include overhead and underground transmission and distribution equipment, pole line hardware, and substation materials, along with a range of customized solutions and services tailored to the unique needs of our customers. With Kirk's leadership, ECS will continue to provide high-quality products and services to our valued utility customers in Ontario.



Working from the ECS Mississauga branch, we are confident that Kirk will excel in his new role as Utility Division Manager and continue to help us grow and expand our presence in the Ontario utility market. We welcome Kirk to his new position and look forward to working with him to ensure the continued success of our organization. To contact Kirk directly, email kreadings@ecswire.com.



ECS Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. specializes in wire, cable, and related services with 9 branches across Canada. We serve electrical contractors and industries throughout Canada, and with an agile and service-centric approach, we can easily accommodate the needs of our customers – from sourcing special materials to same-day deliveries. No order is too big or too small.



For more information, please visit https://www.ecswire.com/ or call 1.800.661.4165



