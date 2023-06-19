Electrical Cable Supply Silver Sponsor for Tools in the Trades Boot Camp

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2023 --Electrical Cable Supply Ltd. (ECS) recently partnered with Tools in the Trades Boot Camp to donate electrical building wire for their events across the province. Last week, ECS had the opportunity to attend the Electrical and Transportation Technology Event in Ottawa, which received a visit from Member of Parliament Charles Sousa and was attended by ECS Outside Sales Representative Magda Latawiec. The hands-on event featured helpful demonstrations, trade exercises, career workshops, networking opportunities, an expert panel, and lunch. All participants were also given a free tool kit to kickstart their careers.



Electrical and Transportation Technology Event in Ottawa, Ontario



In Ontario, there is a significant deficit of skilled workers in the trades industry. Tools in the Trades Boot Camp, funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario, provides educational resources and practical instruction for those seeking employment in the trades to close the employment gap. ECS is proud to partner with the Tools in the Trades program by supplying NMD 14/2 electrical wire to 35 Boot Camps in the coming year to help cultivate and support the next generation of apprentices in Ontario.



"Having witnessed one of the Tools in the Trades Boot Camps in Guelph last October, we recognized its key role and impact in addressing Ontario's skilled trades shortage. At ECS, we believe in connecting people in our communities and powering their success. We are thrilled to join Support Ontario Youth, empowering our province's future electrical talent." - Rick Vascotto, Executive Vice President of Sales – Eastern Canada, ECS Electrical Cable Supply.



ECS is proud to be a Silver Sponsor of the Tools in the Trades Boot Camp program and looks forward to seeing the positive results the industry will feel as part of this innovative initiative.



ECS is an industry-leading electrical cable and wire provider based in Richmond, BC, Canada. A family-run business that is known as being "fiercely Canadian," ECS is dedicated to pushing the electrical industry forward by supporting the next generation of talent. They specialize in providing top-quality wire, cable, and related products and services for contractors of all sizes in Canada, including commercial, industrial, residential, mining, renewables, transit, and utility segments. Offering same-day deliveries and sourcing special materials as needed, ECS provides a comprehensive and customer-centric service. Connecting people and powering success since 1984, with nine branches across Canada, and global distribution centres, their experienced and knowledgeable team stands ready to provide innovative solutions for any customer needs.



