Electrify Forex Trading with OctaFX

OctaFX announces the greatest real contest since Big Bang! OctaFX team is proud to present the latest promotion - OctaFX Supercharged real contest! This contest is developed by the qualified team that brought to life company's celebrated King of the Road real contest! The main aim of the competition remains the same - to trade a real account profitably, although the company added more engaging features and top-notch prizes.



"We are glad that we can finally present our new contest to the world! We've been designing it not to be about your account balance, but about your abilities to trade skillfully! It's all you've been waiting for!"



The contest starts on November 17, 2014 at the Market opening and finishes on May 13, 2016 at the Market closure.



OctaFX offers the following prizes to 10 best traders:

1. Tesla Model S

2. Smart Fortwo

3. Renault Twizy

4. The latest Apple iMac

5. The latest Apple MacBook pro

6. The latest Apple Macbook Air

7. The latest Apple Mac Mini

8. The latest Apple iPad

9. Apple iPhone 6 plus

10. Apple iPhone 6



Apart from main contest prizes, there is a monthly prize - a brand-new iPhone 6 to award the trader of the month! While chasing Tesla Model S one can now win several rounds of this new real contest! Monthly round starts every 4 weeks. Feel free to consult How to Win section to know more about point calculation formulas.



A trader can take part in the contest by registering a real account, deposit it by at least $150 and start winning contest points! Trade the real account skillfully, earn achievements, communicate with fellow traders and win one of OCtaFX amazing prizes!



OctaFX Supercharged real contest - high-voltage trading brought to you by OctaFX!



About OctaFX

Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world.



OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.