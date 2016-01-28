Electromotive, Inc. Assists Racing Enthusiasts with High-Resolution Electronic Ignition

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --Efficient performance is at the heart and goal of every racing enthusiast, and with the assistance of Electromotive, Inc.'s High-Resolution Electronic Ignition and Total Engine Control systems, racers across the globe have been able to maximize their street, track, off-road and marine performance.



"We invented the High-Resolution Electronic Ignition," said Uwe Schuettler, Director of Sales and Marketing for Electromotive, Inc. "This design is at the core of every performance control system we make."



Electromotive, according to Schuettler, designed and built the highest performance direct fire ignitions and engine management systems for the serious racing and performance enthusiast for nearly 30 years. In fact, the company's invention of the ultra-high resolution direct fire ignition, is still at the heart of every ignition and ECU it builds today.



Richard Clewett of Clewett Engineering, gave Electromotive, Inc.'s High-Resolution Electronic Ignition his stamp of approval, saying it works every time.



"I've been selling Electromotive for over 20 years," he said, before adding, "They're always on the leading edge of technology. It's a great feeling to get positive reviews from your customers."



Schuettler noted that Electromotive, Inc.'s High-Resolution Electronic Ignition improves performance and racing of any kind, and anywhere.



"Our products routinely perform on the track, street, off-road in dirt, rock, mud, muck, sand, salt, and in water, swamp, ice and snow," Schuettler said. "And perhaps the best thing about it is that our products are designed and built in the USA. In fact, we design and build our control units here in our Manassas, Virginia, headquarters and have in-house engineering and technical support, and product diagnosis and repair in-house as well."



For more information, please visit: http://www.electromotive.com/



