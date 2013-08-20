Electronic Artist Solokkhz to Release the Dome EP Next Month.

Jerusalem, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2013 --Jerusalem based electronic-artist and music producer Solokkhz is planning to release his hot new electronic EP next month. His fans have been awaiting the release of this hit compilation and their wishes will be fulfilled on September 25th 2013.



The Dome Ep features four fist pumping, heart pounding original mixes. Two of the four tracks are last minute summer hits.



Electronic dance music fans from around the world have been waiting for Solokkhz's next great release. The Dome has been a work in progress for months and it was worth the wait according to the fans that have previewed the high energy tracks on Solokkhz's SoundCloud.



Anxious fans can preview and download some of the EP's tracks at the links below.



The Dome Teaser:

https://soundcloud.com/electrolabslabel/sets/solokkhz-the-dome-ep



Download Crack it Smack it:

https://soundcloud.com/electrolabslabel/solokkhz-crack-it-smack-it?in=electrolabslabel/sets/solokkhz-the-dome-ep



The Dome captures the essence of artists musical inspirations and unique style. The EP includes: The Dome, Crack it Smack it, Summer Time and Love on The Dancefloor. These end of summer mixes will be released by Electro Labs.



The Dome will be featured on Beatport and other great online music download sites next month. While you are there feel free to check out the artists other great music offerings.