Electronic Cigarette Industry Trade Organization Launches Summer Webinar Series

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, is launching a summer webinar series for electronic cigarette industry leaders. The organization is planning one-hour webinars in each of June, July, and August.



SFATA's summer webinar series is designed to provide insight into areas of concern as determined by feedback from SFATA membership who are cognizant of the fact that although uncertainty hangs over future FDA actions, many other aspects of the electronic cigarette business are equally important. Future webinar and seminar series are also in development.



The first webinar in the series is scheduled for 1:00 PM, June 24, 2013. Sara Zborovski will be presenting on the lucrative and untapped electronic cigarette market of Canada. Zborovski is a partner at Gilbert LLC, a practice focused on assisting industries regulated by Health Canada and the FDA. She has been heavily involved in both the pharmaceutical and food industries and works often at the intersection of regulation and intellectual property concerns.



July's webinar will focus on electronic cigarette industry insurance essentials. Sarkis Kaladzhyan of Calco Commercial Insurance will be presenting on how companies might best navigate the often confusing and vague insurance necessities of electronic cigarette business. August's webinar will focus on Import Compliance regulations and issues. Dates and times for the July and August webinars are available on SFATA's website.



SFATA's summer webinar series is part of SFATA's ongoing education efforts for the electronic cigarette industry and its community at large. SFATA also provides live events, workshops, written reports, and a monthly newsletter to its membership and followers.



“This summer's webinar series is going to hit on topics some of our members have been asking for help with for some time now,” says SFATA executive director Cynthia Cabrera. “I believe this will be a valuable experience for anyone in the e-cig industry. It's our mission to answer questions about the industry for the industry.”



Live viewing of and participation in SFATA's summer webinar series will be free and open to members of the electronic cigarette community and industry, though registration is required. Recordings of the webinars will be available to members on the SFATA website following the events. For more information or to register for this event, please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.