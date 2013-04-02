Electronic Cigarette Industry Update to Be Presented April 23rd

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) will host a three-hour industry update at the Paris Hotel on April 23rd from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. The event will cover the state of the electronic cigarette (e-cig) industry as it has developed over the first quarter of 2013.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may soon request that e-cigs be regulated as tobacco products rather than under a unique (and more appropriate) classification of their own. Regulated as tobacco products, the availability of electronic cigarettes to the public would be restricted and many electronic cigarette companies could be forced to close.



The three-hour meeting will include regulatory and legislative updates, an overview of good manufacturing practices, as well as an open forum discussion moderated by Phil Daman, Esq. of Daman & Associates, LLP.



Attendance at a SFATA-sponsored electronic cigarette summit in January exceeded expectations with more than 100 industry stakeholders, e-cig business leaders, and community members attending. Many who could not attend requested more events like the summit. The industry update is part of a series of workshops presented by SFATA to assist the growth and maturity of the electronic cigarette industry.



SFATA is the only association that represents a wide cross section of all segments of the industry including distributors, manufacturers, retailers and more in order to address a wide variety of electronic cigarette consumer matters. SFATA hopes to make industry self regulation a reality through (1) providing the tools necessary for regulators, industry specialists, and consumers to make informed decisions, (2) increased interest, education, and advocacy for proposed and new legislation and FDA regulation, and (3) improved testing, uniform manufacturing processes, and established guidelines for the future of the industry.



Member goals aim to streamline processes, impact free and fair trade through self-regulation, and alleviate government expense by providing cohesive industry support for consumer affairs. Programs being established include quality and safety standards, manufacturing best practices, controls for sales and marketing responsibility.



The E-Cig Industry Update will be at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on April 23rd from 3:00PM to 6:00PM in the Champagne 1 Ballroom. Networking for those wishing to attend will continue at the Le Central Bar also at the Paris Hotel.



Attendance is free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community though registration is required. For more information or to reserve a seat, please email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.