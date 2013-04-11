Electronic Cigarette Industry Update to Include Presentation from Former Ruyan Employee

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, has announced that industry insider William Bartowski will present at the industry update planned for April 23 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Bartowski oversaw the landmark Ruyan U.S. patent submission which covers a significant portion of electronic cigarette technology on the market today.



Bartowski’s presentation, entitled Manufacturing Challenges in E-Cig Technology, draws attention to the unique challenges of manufacturing electronic cigarettes within the current regulatory landscape. The information in his presentation will be pertinent to manufacturers, distributors, and even regulators.



Bartowski introduced electronic cigarettes to the U.S. market in 2007 while working with Ruyan. He won new product and innovation awards at the 2008 Tobacco Plus Expo. That same year, he oversaw the development of the first disposable electronic cigarette.



In 2009, Bartowski successfully resolved 17 different investigative demands from U.S. state attorneys general regarding marketing materials with therapeutic claims. He is currently involved in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration relating to electronic cigarettes and other unregulated products containing nicotine. He has engaged the Federal Aviation Administration in ongoing litigation and hearings involving the use of lithium batteries in electronic cigarettes and their legal shipment by air.



Bartowski is president of VapAria Corporation, a Minneapolis-based company involved in the research and development of electronic cigarette technology, patents, regulations, and legislation. Bartowski holds numerous patents (pending) related to electronic cigarette technology and ingredients separate and distinct from Ruyan (now Dragonite) patents. He also holds a U.S. patent for a non-nicotine, non-tobacco cigarette alternative.



SFATA's E-Cig Industry Update will be at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on April 23rd from 3:00PM to 6:00PM in the Champagne 1 Ballroom. Networking for those wishing to attend will continue at Le Central Bar also at the Paris Hotel.



Attendance is free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community though registration is required. For more information or to reserve a seat, please email info@sfata.org.



