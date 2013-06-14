Electronic Cigarette Industry Webinar Features Canadian Market and Regulations Expert

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, is launching a summer webinar series for electronic cigarette industry leaders. The organization is planning one-hour webinars in each of June, July, and August.



SFATA's first summer webinar will feature Sara Zborovski presenting on the lucrative and currently untapped electronic cigarette market of Canada. Zborovski is a partner at Gilbert LLC, a practice focused on assisting industries regulated by Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration. She has been heavily involved in both the pharmaceutical and food industries and works often at the intersection of regulation and intellectual property concerns.



Sara Zborovski's webinar is scheduled for June 24, 2013 at 1:00PM.



Zborovski will cover a wide range of issues relevant to those interested in selling electronic cigarettes in Canada. Her presentation will provide an overview of the two most prominent players in electronic cigarette regulation there – the Therapeutics Product Directorate and the Natural Health Products Directorate. Additionally, she will provide an explanation of different regulatory definitions of nicotine, Canada's 4mg nicotine threshold, and appropriate phrasing for regulatory submissions. Finally, Zborovski will present on the standard of evidence for a successful regulatory submission.



At all points where appropriate, Zborovski will compare regulation standards, issues, and requirements to those currently existing under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to assist industry leaders in understanding similarities and differences between the two.



SFATA's summer webinar series is part of SFATA's ongoing education efforts for the electronic cigarette industry and its community at large. July's webinar will focus on electronic cigarette industry insurance essentials. August's webinar will focus on import compliance regulations and issues. Additional future webinars are in development. SFATA also provides live events, workshops, written reports, and a monthly newsletter to its membership and followers.



Live viewing of and participation in SFATA's summer webinar series will be free and open to members of the electronic cigarette community and industry, though registration is required. Recordings of the webinars will be available to members on the SFATA website following the events. For more information or to register for this event, please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.