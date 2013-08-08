Electronic Cigarette Industry Webinar Features Import Compliance Experts

Washington, D.C. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, is hosting the last of its summer webinar series for electronic cigarette industry leaders. The organization hosted one-hour webinars in June and July and will be wrapping up the series with a final webinar this month.



SFATA's third and final summer webinar will feature Deborah Stern and Emily Simon, attorneys with the international trade law firm Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A (ST&R). Stern and Simon will cover import compliance issues as they apply to electronic cigarette components and liquids.



Deborah Stern, a member of the firm, advises domestic and multinational clients on customs and trade issues. Senior attorney Emily Simon counsels clients on both import compliance and U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues. Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg maintains offices in Miami, Washington, DC, Chicago, Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco and Scottsdale.



Deborah Stern and Emily Simon's webinar is scheduled for August 20, 2013 at 1:00PM.



Over about an hour, Stern and Simon will provide a basic overview of the import compliance issues most pertinent to the electronic cigarette industry. Although many e-cig companies leave shipping matters in the hands of their foreign suppliers, U.S. regulators hold receivers accountable for mislabeling and information errors. This means companies need to know how best to organize and manage incoming inventory to protect themselves from losses.



SFATA's summer webinar series is part of SFATA's ongoing education efforts for the electronic cigarette industry and its community at large. June's webinar focused on electronic cigarette industry expansion into the Canadian market. August's webinar focused on import compliance regulations and issues. Additional future webinars are in development. SFATA also provides live events, workshops, written reports, and a monthly newsletter to its membership and followers.



Live viewing of and participation in SFATA's August webinar will be free and open to members of the electronic cigarette community and industry, though registration is required. Recordings of the webinars will be available to members on the SFATA website following the events. For more information or to register for this event, please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.



About ST&R

Founded in 1977, Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A., together with its related consulting company Sandler & Travis Trade Advisory Services, is the largest dedicated international trade and customs service provider in the world, employing over 600 customs and trade professionals in 12 cities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia.