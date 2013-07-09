Electronic Cigarette Industry Webinar Features Product Liability and Insurance Experts

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, has launched a summer webinar series for electronic cigarette industry leaders. The organization planned one-hour webinars in each of June, July, and August.



SFATA's second summer webinar is now rapidly approaching and will feature Sarkis Kaladzhyan and Jason Perez of Calco Commercial Insurance. The two will present on product liability issues and insurance essentials as they pertain to the electronic cigarette industry.



Kaladzhyan is president and principal broker of Calco Commercial Insurance. Perez is Calco's Senior Commercial Broker for Commercial Property and Casualty. Calco specializes in providing electronic cigarette industry leaders with product liability support.



Sarkis Kaladzhyan and Jason Perez's webinar is scheduled for July 23, 2013 at 1:00PM.



Kaladzhyan's presentation will focus on how companies might protect themselves from the most likely and significant product liability issues to plague the market. This includes identifying, protecting against, and creating solutions to unknown health hazards and product defects. Perez will be on hand to share his insight and experience in customizing insurance policies for niche clients and exotic products – both areas which fit much of the electronic cigarette industry.



Kaladzhyan and Perez will provide an array of information useful to all parts of the supply chain from manufacturer to retailer.



SFATA's summer webinar series is part of SFATA's ongoing education efforts for the electronic cigarette industry and its community at large. June's webinar focused on electronic cigarette industry expansion into the Canadian market. August's webinar will focus on import compliance regulations and issues. Additional future webinars are in development. SFATA also provides live events, workshops, written reports, and a monthly newsletter to its membership and followers.



Live viewing of and participation in SFATA's summer webinar series will be free and open to members of the electronic cigarette community and industry, though registration is required. Recordings of the webinars will be available to members on the SFATA website following the events. For more information or to register for this event, please visit SFATA.org or email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.