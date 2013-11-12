Electronic Cigarette Store Lizard Juice of Pasco Celebrates Its Grand Opening This Friday

Wesley Chapel, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2013 --Folks buying electronic cigarettes and e-juice can find what they need at a new e-cig store in Wesley Chapel, central Pasco County. Lizard Juice of Pasco opened its doors in early October, and will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, November 15. The Wesley Chapel Chamber of Commerce will be on hand, as well. Customers can get a 20% discount on everything in the store, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. On Friday, purchase a starter kit and free slice of pizza.



Lizard Juice’s new store serves customers in Pasco, North Pinellas, northwest Hillsborough, and Hernando Counties. Customers in New Tampa, Land O’ Lakes, Dade City, Lutz, Zephyrhills, and the East Lake area of Pinellas County can find Lizard Juice’s newest store at its convenient location on State Road 54, just west of Interstate 75.



Customers at Lizard Juice of Pasco may sample all Lizard Juice's e-juice flavors, which are available in varying levels of nicotine strengths -- from zero to 24mg per ml. The flavor menu includes fruit, dessert, tobacco, coffee, and drink flavors. Lizard Milk, Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry and Rum Punch are among Lizard Juice's best-selling flavors. Pure Joy, Mint Chocolate Chip and LJ4 are the newest flavors on the menu.



Lizard Juice of Pasco’s owner, Sheri Turner, encourages her customers to try different e-juice flavors. “People have an idea of what they will like. Sometimes my customers are surprised when they discover a new e-juice flavor that they hadn’t really considered before.”



Former smokers, or those trying to quit cigarettes, often gravitate to tobacco flavor e-juices. Once the customer comes into the Wesley Chapel Lizard Juice store, as Sheri points out, they may sample any of the flavors. These customers often discover that they enjoy a fruit, dessert or drink flavor as much or more than their original tobacco e-juice choice. Customers can blend a tobacco flavor like 101 Highway E-Juice with Strawberry E-Juice, for example. LJ4 is one such tobacco flavor e-juice blend. This tobacco flavor e-juice is sweetened by vanilla and caramel.



Because there is a slight learning curve involved in the proper use of e-cigs, Sheri, and the manager of Lizard Juice of Pasco, Sheryl, walk the customer through everything they need to know. Charging the battery, how to fill the clearomizer or L-VOD tank, and maintenance and life of the battery are a few of the points they address when a customer comes into the store to try a new e-cig, or replenish their supply of e-juice.



Smokers trying to quit or cut-down on their cigarette habit turn to electronic cigarettes as a substitute for the unhealthy habit of smoking traditional cigarettes. The e-cig vapor is produced when the e-liquid, or e-juice, is heated by an atomizer contained in the e-cig. Electronic cigarette vapor contains none of the thousands of substances that are present in the smoke from traditional cigarettes – many of which are toxic or carcinogenic.



Studies show that e-cigs eliminate the danger of second hand smoke, and impaired lung function associated with smoking. Unpleasant odor permeating breath, hair, clothing and furniture, and yellow teeth are some of the negative results of smoking cigarettes that are not an issue with e-cigs.



Visit Sheri and Sheryl at Lizard Juice of Pasco. The store is located at 27423 State Road 54, in Wesley Chapel. The phone number is 813 907 6466. The website is http://www.LizardJuice.com/WesleyChapel.