Electronic Cigarette Store Lizard Juice Oldsmar Opens Its Doors in Northeast Pinellas County

Oldsmar, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2013 --Lizard Juice’s fifth store in Pinellas County opened its doors to customers in mid-October. Lizard Juice’s Oldsmar store is located at 3800 Tampa Road, Suite 180. This northeast Pinellas location is convenient for customers in East Lake, Palm Harbor, and west Hillsborough County. At Lizard Juice Oldsmar, customers will find over 30 flavors of e-juice, or e-liquids, in varying levels of nicotine from zero to 24mg per milliliter. Electronic cigarette starter kits, batteries, and accessories are also available at the Oldsmar store.



Lizard Juice staff are expert at guiding customers through the use of electronic cigarettes. At Lizard Juice Oldsmar, customers will learn how to fill the tank or clearomizer with e-juice, how to operate the device, and how to maintain and charge their batteries. The customer needs some guidance in choosing the right e-juice flavor with the appropriate nicotine level for their needs and taste. “A well-informed customer will be a happy customer, and that’s our aim” says Benjamen Bevilacqua, manager of Lizard Juice St. Pete.



Many people substituting their cigarette smoking habit with electronic cigarettes begin with a higher level of nicotine, and then graduate to a lower level, and even to zero nicotine. Tobacco smokers initially might choose a tobacco flavor e-juice; many will find that they enjoy fruit, dessert, drink or coffee flavors once they try them at a Lizard Juice store. Customers may sample all the e-juice flavors at Lizard Juice Oldsmar, or any of Lizard Juice’s stores in Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, and Polk counties, and Birmingham, Alabama.



The popularity of electronic cigarettes is surging worldwide. This is due to the fact than most of the unpleasant and unhealthy aspects of smoking traditional cigarettes are absent in e-cigs. The vapor produced by electronic cigarettes leaves no residual odor in hair, clothes, furniture, or breath. The smoke produced by burning tobacco in regular cigarettes contains thousands of toxic and carcinogenic chemicals. None of these harmful substances are present in e-cig vapor.



Lizard Juice has stores in the Tampa Bay area, neighboring counties, and Alabama. Lizard Juice products are available at authorized resellers in Florida and several other states. Find all Lizard Juice locations on the store locator map at Lizard Juice’s website. Reach Lizard Juice by phone at 727 772 7800.