Vulcan Vape Opens New Location in Nashville

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2013 --It has been a successful first year of operation for electronic cigarette retailer Vulcan Vape. As they approach the first anniversary of their Birmingham store, the company is proud to celebrate the opening of a second location in Nashville, TN.



Vulcan Vape co-owners targeted Nashville because of its reputation as a vibrant, progressive city where a brand can make a name for itself. They consider the city to be a world-class, entertainment-oriented town that offers unique opportunities for an e-cig and e-liquid shop.



“We are thrilled the company now has a home in Nashville,” co-owner Jake Waitzman said. “We believe we can make this a very ‘vape friendly’ city by providing local individuals and businesses with the products they need to clear the air around town. Doing well here will really be a boon for the Vulcan Vape brand.”



The company looks to build on and learn from the success they’ve had at their original location in Birmingham. While Vulcan Vape benefitted from an e-cig exempted smoking ban that was enacted the same week they opened their doors, their success was also due in large part to their ability to develop positive word of mouth among vapers in the area.



Waitzman and fellow owner Wes McDonald plan to win over Nashville by creating a sense of community with other local businesses. The duo urges business owners from across the city to stop by the new Vulcan Vape location to pick up a “Vape Friendly” sticker that can be displayed in shop windows letting customers know e-cigs are welcomed.



“We want businesses to know that showing your support to local vapers is a smart move,” Waitzman said. “A very loyal following developed around us in Birmingham, and we’re prepared to work hard to ensure that will happen here in Nashville, too.”



Selling online since 2011, Vulcan Vape has provided their customers with convenient access to a diverse set of merchandise, including more than 100 e-liquid flavors from a dozen US-based brands, a host of personal vaporizer products, and electronic cigarette starter kit options for all kinds of consumers. With the addition of physical locations, the company can now offer shoppers the added convenience of being able to see the products in person and sample different liquids before making a purchase.



With plans to add a third location in Atlanta in the next few months, Vulcan Vape is poised for further success in the region. You can celebrate with them again in June when they mark the first anniversary of their Birmingham location. And don’t forget -- they ship internationally. No matter where you are, you can become a part of the electronic cigarette revolution and help clear the air in your city.



For more information about Vulcan Vape’s plans for the coming years or to learn more about the products they sell, you can reach them by calling (615) 835-3370, visiting their website at www.vulcanvape.com, or going to their new location at 2817 West End Ave, Ste 123, Nashville, TN 37203.



About Vulcan Vape

Co-owned by Jake Waitzman and Wes McDonald of the band Vulture Whale, Vulcan Vape started in September 2011 as an online retailer. Headquartered in Birmingham, the company now boasts two thriving stores and ongoing success with online sales. They offer a wide range of electronic cigarette hardware, e-liquids and accessories. They also act as a wholesaler to other retail stores such as tobacco shops. Plans are being made to open a store in Atlanta within the next few months. Vulcan Vape currently employs 15 people across all operations.