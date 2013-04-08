Presentation at Electronic Cigarette Industry Update Highlights Manufacturing Practices

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, has announced the first of 3 presenters at its industry update planned for April 23 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Serial entrepreneur Anthony Miranda will be presenting on good manufacturing practice as it applies to the industry.



Miranda serves as a member of the Scientific and Educational Committee for SFATA and has more than thirty years of experience founding, operating, and selling companies in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and entertainment sectors. Most recently, he served as Director of Research and Development at the Los Angeles-based electronic cigarette company Safecig. He now works as a consultant and researcher with e-cig companies based both here in the U.S. and overseas.



Miranda's presentation is entitled Good Manufacturing Practices: It's Time! His presentation will focus on the need for improved quality control within the industry and the regulatory issues it faces.



Miranda is recognized as one of the most influential and knowledgeable analysts and strategists in the e-cig world. Recently, he founded Vaporchem, a consulting company which provides good manufacturing practice (GMP) and regulatory compliance management on a web-based software platform.



Miranda's expertise is of high value to electronic cigarette companies. He has tracked the evolving challenges of the electronic cigarette industry's rapidly growing consumer market. He writes and consults on those issues most pertinent to the new industry right now.



SFATA's E-Cig Industry Update will be at The Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on April 23rd from 3:00PM to 6:00PM in the Champagne 1 Ballroom. Networking for those wishing to attend will continue at the Le Central Bar also at the Paris Hotel. Additional speakers will be announced soon.



Attendance is free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community though registration is required. For more information or to reserve a seat, please email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.