Industry Update Presented by SFATA Educates Electronic Cigarette Industry

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2013 --The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), an electronic cigarette industry trade organization, hosted an industry update on April 23 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The event helped electronic cigarette community members and business leaders better understand the e-cig market and the regulatory and legislative landscape set out ahead of the industry.



Three speakers presented at the event followed by a forum discussion led by e-cig industry litigation expert Phil Damon. The event drew a crowd of about 60 electronic cigarette and tobacco industry leaders. Afterward, many guests adjourned to Le Central Bar also at the Paris Hotel for mingling and networking.



M. Daniel Walsh, president of electronic cigarette company Purebacco USA, was among attendees and called the event “Without a doubt, the most information packed and insightful program I've attended to date.” Walsh was one of many that walked away from the event better informed. He only recently became involved with SFATA, but appreciates its goal of education and advocacy for the still budding e-cig industry. "In my experience, SFATA is among the most professional, ethical, and sincere trade associations I've ever participated with."



The first speaker was serial entrepreneur Anthony Miranda. He presented on the immediate necessity for improved manufacturing quality control within the industry. According to Miranda, companies not only need to work toward a high level of quality assurance and good manufacturing practice, but should also take an active role in the shaping of electronic cigarette regulation though trade organizations and advocacy.



Miranda is recognized as one of the most influential and knowledgeable analysts and strategists in the e-cig world. Recently, he founded Vaporchem, a consulting company which provides good manufacturing practice (GMP) and regulatory compliance management on a web-based software platform.



The second speaker was industry insider William Bartowski. He presented on the unique challenges of manufacturing electronic cigarettes within the current market. According to Bartowski, continued development and improvement of electronic cigarette technology will keep products competitive, protect the industry from restrictive regulation, and improve consumer experience overall.



Bartowski oversaw the landmark Ruyan U.S. patent submission which covers a significant portion of electronic cigarette technology on the market today. He is now president of VapAria Corporation, a Minneapolis-based company involved in the research and development of electronic cigarette technology, patents, regulations, and legislation.



The final speaker was Todd Harrison, a partner at Venable LLP – a law firm which has extensive involvement in electronic cigarette industry litigation, regulation, and compliance. Harrison gave an overview of the governmental goings on within the industry and provided a little insight into how electronic cigarette companies might survive and thrive given the current and coming environment.



Harrison's work has involved him with food and drug consumer protection and product regulation agencies in the United States and internationally. Venable has been involved in much electronic cigarette litigation since e-cigs were first introduced to the U.S. market.



Attendance to the E-Cig Industry Update was free and open to members of the electronic cigarette industry and community though registration was required. For more information on this or future events, please email info@sfata.org.



About SFATA

The Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the electronic cigarette industry. Through its membership, SFATA builds the networks necessary to support campaigning and research endeavors paramount to the future of the industry. SFATA's primary concern is the fair regulation of electronic cigarettes in a way that creates an even playing field for all companies in the market. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 218-22-SFATA.