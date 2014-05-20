Electronic Cigarettes Company Matches Tobacco for Flavor

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2014 --One of the nation’s leading electronic cigarette manufactures, Triple Seven eCigs is bringing the experience and taste of tobacco to smokers all over the country. This comes from the company’s RY7 Tobacco product, which takes the flavor of traditional tobacco and places it into the company’s signature liquid form.



People make the switch from traditional tobacco cigarettes to electronic cigarettes all the time for many different reasons. But thanks to the innovation of this product, they don’t have to give up the taste they are accustomed to.



The thick, smoky flavor of conventional tobacco is all contained in this unconventional form. It is all the experience of smoking tobacco but with all the benefits the electronic cigarettes bring. Many people who have transitioned over to electronic cigarettes from their more traditional counterparts may have felt they were missing something. But that is no longer the case since RY7 Tobacco duplicates all the flavor of tobacco, but with Triple Seven’s signature quality.



The company is actually quite well known for making quality electronic cigarettes and products that help people enjoy the finest quality of the e-cigarette experience. The company offers a wide range of flavors beyond just this tobacco variant. Besides several flavors of tobacco that match the kinds of tastes smokers are accustomed to, the company also creates a variety of flavors that bring the joy of fruits, coffee, berries and more to electronic smoking.



That is one of the best things about using electronic cigarettes- the unrivaled flavor that traditional cigarettes just cannot match. And Triple Seven excels at creating flavors that please their customers and give them plenty of options.



The RY7 Tobacco liquid is available in several different nicotine strengths, perfect for the experienced user or for someone who has only had a few cigarettes. There are definitely options here that will appeal to everyone.