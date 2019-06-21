Electronic Device Repair Shop Computers R Us Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary in Kennesaw

Kennesaw, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2019 --In a time where lives are ruled by electronic devices, whether it is a phone, tablet, computer, or video game console, individuals spend a good portion of their day using electronics. Whether one is using a device for work, to stay in contact with friends or family, or for entertainment purposes, electronic devices are heavily involved in one's daily routine. With such frequent use, it is more likely that the device will break or be damaged in some way and will need repaired. For those in Kennesaw, Georgia, the solution is Computers R Us. Computers R Us is the top electronic device repair shop in Kennesaw, and is ready to help those who are suffering from damaged electronic devices.



Computers R Us is celebrating their 5th year anniversary of service this year as a family-owned and operated business. The owners of Computers R Us are not just owners by title, but they are very hands-on with their electronic device repair shop which has contributed greatly to their continued success after five years. At Computers R Us, the family-owned atmosphere can be felt as soon as one enters the building. Customer service is a major point that the owners and staff at Computers R US pride themselves on, and they want all of their customers to feel at home when they are in the shop. The repair shop is laid out with a kids' reading area and a farmhouse table for customers to work at while they wait, topped with an overall coffee-shop feel to it. This electronic device repair shop in Kennesaw strives to make customers feel happy and satisfied even during an anxious time of waiting for their electronic device to be repaired.



At Computers R Us, the staff is ready to diagnose and repair any problem. Customers are able to bring in their device, whether it is a smartphone of any type, tablet, or computer and they will diagnose and repair the problem right away. Computers R Us understands that unplugging the countless cords to one's home computer can be difficult, so they even offer on-site service at the customer's home in order to repair these problems that customers are faced with. The staff at Computers R Us also offer services with virus removal and can provide customers with information regarding the best types of firewalls, anti-spy and anti-virus software for one's computer. In addition to their repair services and homey atmosphere, Computers R Us offers customers the opportunity to buy and sell used devices. Customers are able to come into the store and buy or sell a device in only a few minutes.



If one is looking for electronic device repair or is interested in buying or selling a used electronic device, Computers R Us is located at 3600 Cherokee Street, Northwest, Suite #104 in Kennesaw, Georgia. They can be contacted via phone at 678-851-9926, or via email at ComputersRUsATL@gmail.com. All of June, they are offering $10 off all repairs and $20 off the purchase of laptops. For more information regarding the company and services, visit their website listed below.



Computers R Us is also having an iPad giveaway contest to celebrate their 5th anniversary and everyone is invited to their ribbon cutting event on June 28th at their shop with a bunch of goodies and great deals on repairs. You can find all the information on this on the Computers R Us Facebook Page!



