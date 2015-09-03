Electronics Are Us, Inc. Launches Website Offering a Wide Selection of Quality Electronics

Tonawanda, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2015 --Vicki Kelly is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture http://www.Electronics-Are-Us.com. The website offers a broad assortment of electronic items including tablets, cell phones, laptops, and electronic accessories. Kelly was inspired to start her website by her desire to provide excellent electronic products at great products to all of the people who might be looking for them. The website was built specifically to offer excellent products at low prices to people from all different walks of life.



There are many great electronics and electronic accessories offered within the merchandise of Electronics-Are-Us.com. The website carries products including Acer Aspire laptops, Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, Nabi tablets, Asus Zenbook computers, Dell Ultrabooks, Samsung Galaxy Note, Toshiba Satellite C55 laptops, and much more. In the future, Kelly will continue to add new products as they become available. This will ensure that customers are able to get new electronics products soon after they come out.



Providing a well-organized website, is very important to Kelly regarding Electronics-Are-Us.com. The website is broken into different categories so that customers are able to easily look through the different products that are actually related to what they are looking for. They don't have to worry about looking at products that are unrelated to what they are looking for as they try to decide what product might be best for their needs.



To complement the main website, Kelly is also launching a blog located at http://www.TabletsAndLaptopsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to electronics. Kelly will be writing about the electronics offered on her website, the different features of these products, and any news about new electronics that are coming out. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with further information to make it so that they can easily make decisions about which items are ones that would fit their individual needs the best.



About Electronics-Are-Us.com

Electronics-Are-Us.com, a division of Electronics Are Us, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Vicki Kelly.



Vicki Kelly

http://www.Electronics-Are-Us.com

716-955-9039



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com