Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2019 --In 2017, the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size was 303.7 billion US$ and is forecast to 322.85 billion US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.77% from 2017-2025.
This report studies the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS).
Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) is a term used for companies that design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).
Request a Sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/589762 .
The revenue in the report for a region is based on that the electronic products are manufactured in the region.
This research report categorizes the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Get a Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Electronics-Manufacturing-Services-Market-EMS-Application-Types-and-Global-Key-Players-Market-Size-Growth-Forecasts-to-2025.html .
By Product Type
Electronic manufacturing
Engineering services
Test development and implementation
Logistics services
Others
By Application
Computer
Communications
Consumer
Industrial
By Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, S.Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of APAC
Europe
Hungary, Slovakia, Czech, Romania, Netherlands, Rest of Europe
South America
Brazil, Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Rest of MEA
Key Companies
Hon Hai/Foxconn, Flextronics, Jabil, New Kinpo, Celestica, Sanmina, Quanta, Wistron, Compal, Pegatron, Inventec, Jetway/Candid, Kaifa, Elcoteq, Sirtec, Shuttle Board SCIENT IFIC CO., LTD, Venture, Pkcgroup, Neotech, Plexus, Season Group.
Order a Purchase Report Copy at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/589762 .
About MarketResearchNest.com
MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world's most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.