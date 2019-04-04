Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2019 --In 2017, the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size was 303.7 billion US$ and is forecast to 322.85 billion US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.77% from 2017-2025.



This report studies the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS).



Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) is a term used for companies that design, manufacture, test, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).



The revenue in the report for a region is based on that the electronic products are manufactured in the region.



This research report categorizes the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



By Product Type

Electronic manufacturing

Engineering services

Test development and implementation

Logistics services

Others



By Application

Computer

Communications

Consumer

Industrial



By Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico



Asia-Pacific

China, Japan, Taiwan, China, India, S.Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of APAC



Europe

Hungary, Slovakia, Czech, Romania, Netherlands, Rest of Europe



South America

Brazil, Rest of South America



Middle East and Africa

Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Hon Hai/Foxconn, Flextronics, Jabil, New Kinpo, Celestica, Sanmina, Quanta, Wistron, Compal, Pegatron, Inventec, Jetway/Candid, Kaifa, Elcoteq, Sirtec, Shuttle Board SCIENT IFIC CO., LTD, Venture, Pkcgroup, Neotech, Plexus, Season Group.



