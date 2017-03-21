Elegant Anthology of Illustrated Love Poems by Pete and Gesso Set to Launch

Palm Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2017 --Announcing the upcoming release of Song of Desire: An illustrated Anthology of Love Poems. Song of Desire allows the reader to embark upon a journey of love, but well reminded that love is never one feeling at a time but an amalgam of mixed emotions and paradoxes. Sparse and precise words lay down into pages of clouds and the reader can easily navigate from the abbreviated neo verse into the aesthetic effects of erotic beauty.



Together writer and poet, Gesso Cocteau and illustrator Pete Berg weave the sensuous narrative of the desire to love and be loved in all of its misery, guilt, pleasure, pain and ecstasy. Cocteau recently said of the work, "It's abbreviated poetry activated by passionate images. Its almost hypnotic the way, one line of word falls down to the next singular word line. Then, they merge with Pete's illustrations. It's captivating."



This style of the nontraditional verbal-visual blend started as an experiment and has concretized into a philosophy that love is not about the end product of two people but instead the process of finding a shared truth and being open and honest with another human being. Poems range from subjects of love to rage, beauty to savage, pleasure, pain and an elevated sphere where nothing exist except the reader and his own personal story line of love.



In the style of the Romantics, Song of Desire include, 'Black Wind, Golden Fall', 'Eye of the Heart' and 'Midnight Lullaby'. Cocteau and Berg reside in Palm Springs, CA and Amsterdam, The Netherlands.



For more information visit www.facebook.com/peteandgesso or www.songofdesire.com.



About Pete and Gesso

Pete and Gesso is a company that publishes sensuous illustrated erotic books from poetry to novellas.



