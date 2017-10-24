Elegant Mechanical Watches for a New Generation of Connoisseurs

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Attention to detail and artisanal touches make Bleau Watches things of wonder that harken back to an era of chivalry and good taste.



Mechanical watches are being increasingly embraced today by those who value timeless beauty and impeccable quality. Bleau Watches are bringing back the refinement and longevity of the traditional, mechanical, automatic watch in its inaugural line of elegant dress watches. The "Modest" range is comprised of limited edition, stately watches in three styles:



- Cream enamel dial on a rich, brown, alligator strap;



- Dark grey brushed dial on a fetching, grey strap; and



- Deep blue brushed dial on a commanding, navy strap.



The enamel dial is a tribute to the simplicity and charm of old world tradition, while the brush details are as enticing as they are delicate, playing off the light in both an enchanting and playful way.



Bleau Watches are made for discerning customers who value timeless Swiss workmanship, precision, and attention to detail - down to the specific grain of the alligator strap. They are made for discerning ladies and gentlemen who want high quality and longevity, as well as a classical design that complements any look. Bleau Watches are well made, beautiful timepieces, not merely accessories.



There are only one hundred of each of the three styles in the "Modest" range, and they will only be available via their Kickstarter campaign which launches on November 1st. This initial offering is a special opportunity for connoisseurs to own and love the first remarkable pieces at the beginning of the brand's journey. Parties can register their interest to be notified when it launches.



Backers will receive one of these limited edition watches in their choice of style (while supplies last) at a generous discount from the future retail price. They can also opt to purchase accessories like the leather pouch or add additional watch straps for extra contributions at checkout. More details and specs can be found on their website.



Bleau Watches come with a one year warranty.



About Bleau Watches

Bleau Watches is dedicated to developing its brand of fine watches that draw on traditions of the past and are made to the highest standards of quality and extraordinary craftsmanship. Conservative and cultured in their charming simplicity, Bleau Watches are first-class, and will elevate every outfit they are paired with for years to come.