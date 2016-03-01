London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --A new responsive WordPress theme which is perfect for mobile-first websites and blogs is being released by developers Bedrock Themes. Entitled Carbon, the theme also has schemes which come 'box ready' – making it the ideal choice for novice users to create impressive sites and blogs from the outset.



Carbon is low bandwidth and designed to look good with or without images. It's fast-loading and smooth, and it makes a perfect option for mobile devices. That's great news for the hundreds of millions who now use their smartphone as their primary method of accessing the Internet. Worldwide, the number of people using smartphones is set to top 2.08 billion this year, according to statistics portal Statista.



The new mobile-responsive theme is clean, modern, and adaptable, with a flat design featuring 20 beautiful typefaces and colour schemes specially selected by Bedrock's professionals. It has 10 preset visual schemes, but it is also easily customized using the WordPress Customizer. The preset schemes include: "in your face" cool with Punk; the elegant monochrome-led scheme Opulence; a modern, clean and tranquil choice entitled Stockholm; the business-like Luxembourg; a timeless and traditional option called Paris; a perfect choice for the serious blogger known as Desktop; the informal and warm Mellow; a fresh look and light, crisp typography with Ultra; the unfussy and casual Breezy; and the default scheme Pacific which is clear and contemporary.



The theme also offers nine great widgets including those to add maps and addresses, box menus, browser-width featured images with title animations, the ability to display custom fields anywhere, and breadcrumbs for secondary navigation to give users context. To get the most from different widgets on different page types, it's recommended that users install a plug-in like Jetpack or Content Aware Sidebars to control visibility and that have been tested for compatibility by the developers.



About Bedrock Themes

New software company Bedrock Themes was formed by a small group of developers who love the power and flexibility WordPress gives to the 74 million websites which depend on it. Bedrock's developers have years of experience of building WordPress sites for corporations and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers a set-up service for less technically-minded WordPress users. Its developers design and test their themes to work well with the most popular plugins including Jetpack, Gravity Forms, Yoast SEO, and Page Builder.



See a demonstration of the theme here: http://carbon.bedrockthemes.com/pacific/



Carbon costs $47 for up to three sites, or $93 for an unlimited number of sites. The price includes a year of developer level support.