Elegant Southern Style, LLC Launches Website Featuring Elegant Southern Style Home Decor

Pride, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2016 --Denell Randall is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ElegantSouthernStyles.com. The website offers a wide variety of elegant southern style home decor with a particular focus on the cast iron wall plaques, Fleur De Lis kitchen decor, and the trendy deco mesh wreaths. Randall started the website as a creative outlet to help her deal with her 19-year-old son's tragic passing. She had always embraced southern style and decor, including symbols like the Fleur De Lis, which can be found all over the south and has been used to commemorate rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Randall wanted to help others get the products that they would need to bring graceful southern elegance into their homes.



There are many excellent home decor products featured within the merchandise of ElegantSouthernStyles.com. The website carries items including Fleur De Lis trivets and napkin holders, silk floral arrangements, table lamps and chandeliers, wall tapestry, outdoor garden fountains and planters, handmade decorative wreaths, scented oils and candles, and more. In the future, Randall plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website as she continuously looks for products that best represent southern tradition. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Randall regarding each and every transaction made on ElegantSouthernStyles.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that is based on her own firsthand experience with impactful southern decor and the items that add an elegant and warm touch to any space. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout and a wide selection of products from outdoor living products to organizational items so that customers can add a dose of southern style to any rom.



To complement the main website, Randall is also launching a blog located at http://www.SouthernDecorStylesBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to classy southern style in general such as emerging trends like shabby chic furniture and incorporating Fleur De Lis decor into your home. Topics already covered include setting the right mood with a palm tree table lamp and adding rustic beauty to your yard with Fleur De Lis wall decor. Randall hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating your inviting space with a southern appeal.



About ElegantSouthernStyles.com

ElegantSouthernStyles.com – a division of Elegant Southern Style, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Denell Randall. Randall started the website in memory of her son, Richard "Ricky" Randall Jr, who tragically passed away at 19 years old.



