ELEKS Software Sponsors Central and Eastern Europe IT Outsourcing Review 2009

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2010 -- September 15, 2010 - Kyiv, Ukraine - ELEKS Software, a global organization delivering software services and solutions for diverse markets in the USA and Europe, announced that the company is sponsoring the "Central and Eastern Europe IT Outsourcing Review 2009".



The "Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Review" is an annual research conducted by the Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Association (CEEOA). One of the main objectives of the research is to provide a complete overview of the IT outsourcing services market for the 16 countries of Central and Eastern Europe, and to promote the CEE region as a destination for nearshore and offshore IT outsourcing services for both European countries and North America.



The "Central and Eastern Europe IT Outsourcing Review" research was first conducted in early 2008 for the year 2007. Upon completion, an estimated 10,000 people accessed the report across the globe. Many research companies used the finding as a resource for their commercial reports. Following positive feedback for the 2007 Report, the CEEOA decided to commission another report for 2008 and 2009.



Currently, the "CEE IT Outsourcing Review" is the most complete and called-for analytical source about the IT outsourcing market development in the CEE region.



Oleksiy Skrypnyk, CEO of ELEKS Software and Board Chairman of the IT / BPO Business Services Cluster, a non-profit group dedicated to the promotion of technology based businesses in Ukraine, noted, "We consider the reports to be the most comprehensive source of information available today about IT outsourcing services for the CEE region. We feel that the results obtained not only provide an accurate picture of the industry in the region, we also see the results helping to promote the various IT markets directly, specifically for Ukraine. Ukraine, one of the largest countries in the region, attracts a great deal interest for IT outsourcing services. In 2008, KPMG, a global audit, tax and advisory services provider, ranked the Ukrainian city of Lviv, where ELEKS Software is headquartered, among the 50 best cities in the world for IT and software outsourcing in their special report "Exporting Global Frontiers"".



About CEEOA

Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Association (CEEOA) (www.ceeoa.org) was founded in 2008. The members of the association are the leading national IT and Outsourcing associations from the Central and Eastern Europe, among them Baltic Outsourcing Association (BOA), Ukrainian HI-TECH Initiative, Hungarian Service Industry and Outsourcing Association (HOA), Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) from Romania, Bulgarian Web Association (BWA), Czech ICT Alliance, Belarus Hi-Tech Park and ASPIRE - Association of IT & Business Process Services Companies (Poland). One of the main objectives of CEEOA is to promote the Central and Eastern European Region as competitive alternative to other Global offshoring destinations, and to increase services delivery quality and volume to the recognized standards.



About ELEKS Software

ELEKS Software is a global organization delivering software services and solutions for diverse markets in the USA and Europe. The company provides software product development services including conceptualization, architecture design, implementation, quality assurance, and localization, as well as web programming and design. ELEKS Software specializes in software solutions for the Finance, Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Engineering Design Automation, Power Distribution Analysis and Management, and e-Government markets. Customers rely on the exceptional experience and talent of the employees of ELEKS Software to facilitate the delivery of high quality services and solutions.



For more information about ELEKS Software, please visit http://www.eleks.com.



CONTACT Information:

ELEKS Software

7g, Naukova St.

Lviv 79060, Ukraine

Tel.: +38 032 297 12 51

Fax: +38 032 244 70 02

Nataliya Bulhakova

Marketing Specialist

marketing@eleks.com

