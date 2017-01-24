Element Mattress Partners with Texas Chiropractic Association

Zeeland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Element Mattress and the Texas Chiropractic Association announce a new partnership bringing "first of its kind" sleep solutions to chiropractic practices in Texas. The program offers the convenience of e-commerce shopping and introduces sleep products designed with chiropractors and available exclusively through their practices.



"Nine years ago when my wife was pregnant with our daughter, we asked our chiropractor what mattress he recommended" said Bruce Brown, Co-Founder of Element Mattress. "He didn't have a specific recommendation and $4500 later we still weren't in love with our "premium" mattress". A mattress recommendation is a common question for chiropractors. The Element Mattress DC-Direct program is the answer for chiropractors and their patients. "It took nine years to make this a reality, but our partnership with the TCA brings it to life."



"The Texas Chiropractic Association is excited to welcome Element Mattress as a 2017 Friend of Chiropractic Sponsor and TCA Affinity Partner" said Jeffrey S. Jenkins, TCA Executive Director. "TCA appreciates the generosity of companies like Element Mattress who are truly committed to the chiropractic profession in our state. Every time a TCA member or one of their patients buys an Element Mattress, TCA and the entire Texas chiropractic community wins."



This program introduces products that are completely new to the sleep market and aimed at supporting the healing and wellness chiropractic patients invest in. The Element Mattress tagline is Sleep.Solved. "We solved common complaints, like overheating, using revolutionary materials, and developed the ideal support system with our chiropractic partners" said Bruce. The result of this process was the Element Mattress released in 2016. Continued development has led to the introduction of the Element Copper mattress using the cutting edge CuTEC29 copper ion fibers and copper infused foams.



About Element Mattress

Element Mattress is based in Zeeland Michigan. Their mattresses are hand-made in Grand Rapids Michigan. The privately owned and operated manufacturing plant has been in continuous operation for 127 years. Element offers free nationwide home delivery, a 100-night sleep guarantee, multiple financing options and a 10 year full replacement warranty on every mattress purchased.



Website: https://elementmattress.com/



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Bruce Brown

Contact email: support@elementmattress.com

Phone Number: 616-202-5544