Elements Watch Company Bestseller Offers the Gift That Keeps on Ticking for Christmas

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2019 --In a world where the reason for the season could get lost in its hustle and bustle, one New York-based watch company is redefining gift-giving. The best part is, they do it year-round. Elements Watch Company is a fashion-focused company that has its eye on creating what they call "watches for a cause." The company gives 10% of its sales to four charities for causes that impact just about everyone in one way or another. And now, the company draws attention to its bestseller as a gift idea for Christmas.



Mark Anthony, a representative of Elements Watch Company, said of the company's mission to make a difference, "We think it's important to bring attention to what we can do to support AIDS and breast cancer research, animal rescue, and local schools. Alone, the worthy causes seem too large to make a dent in them. But together, with a donation for every watch sold - both men's watches and women's watches - we can turn a small thing into an impactful effort, especially for Christmas."



For the holiday season, Elements has focused its attention on breast cancer research with its best-selling Strength 36 Rose unisex watch. While the black watch is dramatic, the rose gold stainless steel mesh watchband draws attention to the iconic pink minute hand. The 36mm watch with style has Japanese Miyota GL20 Movement and a two-year warranty. It also has free shipping worldwide.



"Every female customer who has bought this watch is in love with it. The design is gorgeous, and so is the fact that it's truly a product with a purpose," adds Anthony.



To have a look at the watch, visit this direct link https://www.elementswatches.com/collections/rose-gold-watches/products/strength-36-rose-gold-womens-watch.



For more information about the Elements Watch Company, visit http://www.elementswatches.com.



About Elements Watch Company

Based in New York, NY, Elements Watch Company provides watches for men and women. Ten-percent of the sale of each watch goes to support charitable causes.



