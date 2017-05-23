Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Elevacity, a leading social selling company and provider of health and wellness products, announced the acquisition of ActivLif, the exclusive distributor of the Elier family of products, known best for their Peloid Complex®.



The brand of ELIER is based on the Peloid Complex® – a balance of active components of highly organic Elier mud. Peloid Complex® contains a high concentration of active elements – amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, phytohormones, minerals, micro-and macro-elements, natural anti-oxidants and natural antibiotics. Clinical studied Peloid Complex® provides structural compatibility with skin's components and ensures effective functioning on the molecular level thereby promoting skin regeneration in a natural way.



"I am very excited about the partnership between ActivLif and Elevacity. The Elier product line has found a great new home." Says Donnie Walker, CEO of ActivLif. Walker will be joining Elevacity as a consultant and marketing partner. "After a thorough review of Elevacity, it was apparent to me that the corporate team is competent, their current product line is impressive, and their growing distributor field is dedicated to their mission of elevating people's health, wealth, and happiness. I am proud to be a part of this movement." says Walker.



"The ActivLif acquisition represents a true extension of our mission of elevating health, wealth, and happiness," says Robert Oblon, CEO of Elevacity. "Donnie Walker has an impeccable reputation in and out of the direct sales space. It is truly a privilege to work with him and his team. We welcome Donnie and his significant following with open arms."



About Elevacity

Elevacity is a social selling company distributing cutting edge nutritionals and functional beverages. The company is headquartered in Plano, TX with offices in Largo, FL.



For more information about Elevacity's products or opportunity, visit http://www.elevacity.com or contact info@elevacity.com