Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2017 --Elevacity, a leading social selling company and provider of health and wellness products, announced today the appointment of Donna Valdes as President. In her new role, Valdes will help Elevacity guide product and marketing strategies in the U.S. while working to create growth in the global marketplace. Valdes, a direct selling industry veteran with over 22 years' experience, both corporately and as a distributor, has built a reputation as a dynamic leader with the ability to turn vision into reality.



Valdes experience includes developing global teams responsible for close to 1 billion in sales. She was a consultant for several direct sales companies and is recognized and knowledgeable speaker and trainer. She founded or co-created several successful direct sales companies.



"Donna's experience and positive solution minded attitude was easy to identify. She has the skills and the expertise to lead the company where I know Elevacity will grow. Her passion for our success is undeniable. I'm excited Donna has agreed to take this role and I'm confident this will result in long lasting success for all our Marketing Partners and Customers." Says Elevacity's CEO, Robert Oblon.



Valdes has been instrumental in bringing cutting edge products into Elevacity, along with the incredible manufacturing relationship, Valdes will help propel Elevacity into momentum in the social selling industry worldwide in 2017.



About Elevacity

Elevacity is a social selling company distributing cutting edge nutritionals and skin care including Elevate, the world's smartest weight loss coffee infused with nootropics. The company is headquartered in Plano, TX with offices in Largo, FL.



For more information about Elevacity's products or opportunity, visit elevacity.com or contact info@elevacity.com