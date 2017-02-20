Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2017 --Elevate coffee is the latest breakthrough product to be introduced to Elevacity's unique health and wellness line. Elevate coffee is a delicious dark roast, Colombian instant coffee infused with a proprietary formula of nootropics, focusing on weight loss and cognitive functions.



Most "weight loss" coffees are typically the same, using only ingredients intended to promote a thermogenic response (speed up metabolism to burn fat). They fail to address a root cause of overeating due to uncontrolled cravings. Elevate was crafted to work differently. It is formulated to replace that "feel-good" feeling people experience when eating unhealthy foods, often referred to as comfort foods, by triggering positive brain responses with nootropics.



Elevacity's nootropic ingredients are powerful cognitive enhancers and stimulants that elicit neuro-positive chemical responses in the brain, which elevate your mood and clarity, increase energy, and boost your memory and overall mood. These nootropic stimulants help you skip the foods you crave to get there. Additional natural ingredients are also included to promote fat burning effects and can lead to weight loss.



"We're excited to launch the first nootropic coffee in the direct selling industry." Says Donna Valdes, President of Elevacity. "Having marketed coffee products for almost 10 years, I can tell you I have never seen a response or results like this. Within minutes, you're clear-headed, laser focused, and the hunger is gone! People actually feel this coffee working and they get results fast. That's what matters."



About Elevacity

Elevacity is a social selling company distributing cutting edge nutritionals and skin care including Elevate, the world's smartest weight loss coffee infused with nootropics. The company is headquartered in Plano, TX with offices in Largo, FL.



