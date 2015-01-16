Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Elevator and escalator are the two important types of vertical transit system that enable swift and easy movement of people and freight within a building premises. They are installed in commercial buildings, residential buildings, mixed-use buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. They are also installed in public places for efficiently managing the parking of vehicles. The various types of elevators are passenger elevators, freight elevators, vehicle elevators, and residential elevators.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Elevator and Escalator market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 10.01 percent over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Elevator and Escalator market in the APAC region for the period 2015-2019. For ascertaining the market size and vendor share, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of elevators and escalators and their services in the APAC region.



TechNavio's report, the Elevator and Escalator Market in the APAC Region 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Elevator and Escalator market in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Vendors



- Hitachi

- KONE

- Mitsubishi Electric

- Otis Elevator

- Schindler Elevator

- ThyssenKrupp Elevator



Other Prominent Vendors



- Beacon Engineering

- Canny Elevator

- Chuo Elevator

- DAIKO

- Dalian Sigma

- Escone Elevators

- Eskay Elevators

- Express Elevator

- Fujitec

- Hangzhou Xo-lift Elevator

- Leo Elevators

- Moriya Elevator

- Nippon OTIS Elevator

- Omega Elevators

- Saita Kougyou

- Sansei Yusoki

- Sanyo Elevator

- Shanghai Hyundai

- Shanghai Sanei Elevator

- Shanghai Yungtay

- Shenlong Elevator

- Shenyang Bolinte Elevator

- Shenzhou Diao

- SJEC

- Toshiba Elevator and Building System

- Yokohama Elevator



Market Driver



- Rapid Urbanization

Market Challenge



- High Initial Cost

Market Trend



- Development of Energy-efficient Elevators and Escalators

Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hitachi, KONE, Mitsubishi Electric, Otis Elevator, Schindler Elevator, ThyssenKrupp Elevator, Beacon Engineering, Canny Elevator, Chuo Elevator, DAIKO, Dalian Sigma, Escone Elevators, Eskay Elevators, Express Elevator, Fujitec, Hangzhou Xo-lift Elevator, LeoElevators, Moriya Elevator, Nippon OTIS Elevator, Omega Elevators, Saita Kougyou, Sansei Yusoki, Sanyo Elevator, Shanghai Hyundai, Shanghai Sanei Elevator, Shanghai Yungtay, Shenlong Elevator, Shenyang Bolinte Elevator, Shenzhou Diao, SJEC, ToshibaElevator and Building System, Yokohama Elevator



