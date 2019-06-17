New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --The new Giant collection dedicated to chunky sneakers by GuidoMaggi is launched with shoe models that have become seasonal must-haves for those who want to be fashionable without ever compromising their style or comfort. After the genre relaunching of collections such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Fila, Givenchy, Dsquared, and Versace, GuidoMaggi could not miss the opportunity to launch a new unique selection of elevator sneakers. In order to be trendy and chic this year, having stylish sneakers is an essential accessory. Whether you are a pop star, an actor, or an influencer, casual and comfortable shoes are necessary. Such footwear is ideal for nearly all occasions, especially the ones that include casual, trendy, or sporty outfits.



As a brand, GuidoMaggi focuses on providing the hottest and most exclusive fashion shoes at the moment, with a distinct final touch that allows an invisible increase of height up to 4.3 inches with elegance and style. GuidoMaggi elevated shoes are for everyone who demands superior style, top quality, and long-lasting comfort. The unique models of shoes are made with a passion for excellence, attention to details, skills, and the finest materials.



Identical to any other GuidoMaggi shoe collection, the Giant Capsule Collection is a synonym for innovative design, high quality, and comfort. Made by the hands of skilled artisans, the GuidoMaggi sneakers give the wearers a thrill of contemporary and unique accessory while perfectly matching their refined style and attention to details. The models of this collection are made only by fine materials such as full-grain leather, calfskin, nubuck, and suede. In the name of luxury sports, dynamic and fresh, these shoes mark a sophisticated encounter between Italian craftsmanship tradition and modern fashion.



What makes this collection even more unique, is the fact that the shoes made by GuidoMaggi have the ability to secretly increase the height of the wearer from 2.4 up to 4.3 inches. Together with the amazing design, this makes the perfect combination of increased comfort as well as self-esteem.



Progressively attractive, the new models and designs of the new Giant Capsule collection are simply irresistible. The names of the sneakers already speak volumes about the dynamism and the forceful character of the collection: Bull, Dragon, Piranha, Shark, Snake, Zebra, Blue Epi. All of the seven different models from the latest collection bring a completely new level of freshness on the scene while paying tribute to the 90s classics.



Thanks to the unmistakable style of none other than GuidoMaggi, the lovers of sneakers have yet another excellent choice for stylish footwear they cannot really go wrong with.



