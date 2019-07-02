EleVia Software Announces 101% New Business Growth for Q2 2019

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --Today, EleVia Software announced record sales for the second quarter 2019, with a 101% increase in new software sales revenue over Q2 2018. New EleVia Software sales year-to-date have increased by 114%. In addition, overall revenue including all new and existing Q2 2019 revenue reached record results year-over-year, and are up over 122% year-to-date.



"We're delighted to see another consecutive quarter of more than doubling last year's net-new revenue! Especially achieving record results in 2018, it is even more impressive," said Ron Noden, Executive Vice President of EleVia Software. "The growth of EleVia Software demonstrates the value that our software brings to our clients, both to improve workflow as well as cash flow. In addition to the new EleVia customers, we are pleased to see so many of our existing clients adding additional EleVia Software modules."



According to Noden, the successful growth was driven by the core EleVia financial software, which includes Electronic Invoicing (EI), Payables Approval and Tracking (PAT), AR Management and Collections (ARM), as well as the recently introduced ForecastEdge™. "The response of existing and new clients interested in exploring ways to improve cash flow has been bigger than we anticipated. It's been a joy to help our clients focus on ways to significantly improve cash flow," Noden continued. "Our success centers on a joint effort between Clients and EleVia Consultants driving successful financial outcomes."



"EleVia Software growth demonstrates the value our clients see in the software we produce," according to Jim Falkanger, CEO of EleVia Software. "It is very gratifying to help organizations better run their business on the powerful Deltek Vision and Vantagepoint platforms. Thanks to growing client acceptance of workflow improvement software, EleVia Software forecasts a record 2019, in revenue, new clients and expanded consulting revenue."



About EleVia Software

EleVia Software develops, delivers and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP systems. EleVia Software products elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering, and professional service firms. EleVia Software products improve cash flow, automate tasks, improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide valuable insight into project performance and profitability. Flagship products include EleVia Electronic Invoicing, EleVia Payables Approval &Tracking, EleVia A/R Management & Collections, ForecastEdge, and EleVia's Field Services Suite, which drastically improves an organization's ability to manage their field teams. For more information, visit www.eleviasoftware.com.