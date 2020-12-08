Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --EleVia Software, provider of finance and field services software for professionals in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries, announced the release of EVPay™, a new ACH payment feature integrated in EleVia Electronic Invoicing software. EVPay™, designed to minimize risk and improve cash flow, automates ACH payment processing steps.



"We are excited to provide this enhanced capability to our clients," said Ron Noden, EVP, EleVia Software. "We continuously look for ways to help our clients save time and boost cash flow, we believe this feature has been the missing link customers will benefit greatly from."



Highlights of the new EVPay™ feature include:

- Integration = Easy to use

- Manual work is minimized, resulting in fewer errors and faster turns

- Payments are automatically recorded and reconciled in Deltek Vision or Vantagepoint

- Designed to improve cash flow and cash flow visibility

- Ensures compliance with EVSecure™

- Payment portal improves end-customer experience



Learn about EVPay™ www.eleviasoftware.com/evpay.



About EleVia Software

EleVia Software develops, delivers, and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP systems. EleVia Software products elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering, and professional service firms. Products include Electronic Invoicing, Payables Approval &Tracking, A/R Management & Collections, ForecastEdge, and Field Services Suite. EleVia Software is an official Deltek Partner. For more information, visit www.eleviasoftware.com.