EleVia Software Announces New ForecastEdge Solution to Streamline Forecasting for Deltek Vision Clients

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --EleVia Software announced today the release of ForecastEdge, a new solution to streamline forecasting. ForecastEdge is the latest addition to EleVia's growing portfolio of products to optimize Deltek Vision for Architecture and Engineering firms.



Forecasting is time consuming and can be highly customized and inefficient. The new ForecastEdge module improves forecasting processes via an easy to use user interface, with direct integration to Deltek Vision.



"With EleVia, not only can we project revenue more accurately, we can also assess needed workload across our offices more accurately, and adjust staffing accordingly," commented a Financial Systems Director from a Large Midwestern based Architectural and Engineering Firm.



ForecastEdge provides the following capabilities:



- Simple, efficient forecasting – Allows Project Managers the ability to quickly forecast revenue by project or project sub-levels with automatic roll-up.

- Real performance measurement - Easily compare and continually improve actual versus estimated forecasts.

- Improve resource planning - Forecast staff hours and/or project costs by location or employee availability.

- Automate data analysis - Simplifies access to your data and makes better, deeper data analysis possible for improved cash flow and decision-making.



"ForecastEdge builds on our success with Electronic Invoicing," said Ron Noden, Executive Vice President at EleVia Software. "Our ForecastEdge solution provides a new, more efficient solution to Deltek clients to streamline their forecasting processes."



ForecastEdge is available immediately through representatives from EleVia Software.



About EleVia Software

EleVia Software develops, delivers and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP systems. EleVia Software products elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering and professional service firms. EleVia Software products improve cash flow, automate tasks, improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide valuable insight into project performance and profitability. Flagship products include EleVia Electronic Invoicing, EleVia Payables Approval & Tracking, EleVia A/R Management & Collections, and EleVia's latest innovation, Field Services Suite, which drastically improves an organization's ability to manage their field teams. For more information, visit www.eleviasoftware.com.