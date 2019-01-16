EleVia Software Announces Record Software Sales and 30% Growth in 2018

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2019 --EleVia Software announced today record new software sales growth, achieving 30.6% increase in 2018 revenue over 2017. In addition to the increase in new software sales, EleVia had record levels of sales in existing software, implementation revenue and software maintenance.



"2018 represented a terrific year for EleVia Software," said Ron Noden, Executive Vice President of EleVia. "We were pleased with how well our software was received by clients in 2018, and by the great feedback we've received on all of our new enhancements. In addition to our traditionally most popular software, Electronic Invoicing, our Payables Approval & Tracking and our A/R Management & Collection software had exceptionally strong sales this past year. The highlight for 2018, however, was the inroads in our Field Services Suite."



EleVia's Field Services Suite continues to grow with new features and methods, which improve cost and expense recovery, utilization, workflow, scheduling, and ultimately, improved cash flow. Organizations that rely on field teams, including Survey and Engineering firms, are having great success with Field Services Suite.



"EleVia is uniquely positioned to help organizations make the most of their Deltek ecosystem," stated Jim Falkanger, CEO of EleVia Software. "We expect the strong sales trend in 2018 to continue in 2019 – and we are seeing evidence of that already. We are excited to build on this momentum with the upcoming 2019 EleVia Cash Flow Challenge. It will be a great way for us to work closely with our clients to help them significantly improve their cash flow."



About EleVia Software

EleVia Software develops, delivers and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP systems. EleVia Software products elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering and professional service firms. EleVia Software products improve cash flow, automate tasks, improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide valuable insight into project performance and profitability. Flagship products include EleVia Electronic Invoicing, EleVia Payables Approval & Tracking, EleVia A/R Management & Collections, and EleVia's latest innovation, Field Services Suite, which drastically improves an organization's ability to manage their field teams. For more information, visit http://www.eleviasoftware.com.