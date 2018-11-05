EleVia Software to Showcase Financial and Service Delivery Products at Deltek Insight 2018

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --EleVia Software announced that the company will be showcasing its industry-leading financial and service delivery software products at the Deltek Insight 2018 conference November 5-8 at The Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, Texas. EleVia Software will be delivering two speaking sessions, providing information in the Insight 2018 Xpo, hosting a user group session and discussing how to improve cash flow and field services delivery via integration with Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint®.



"We are excited to engage with conference attendees regarding the latest on financial and field services management for the architecture and engineering market," commented Ron Noden, EleVia Executive Vice President. "We look forward to meeting with our customers and the Deltek community during the week."



Details on the EleVia sessions and events are:



Speaking Sessions



The speaking sessions by EleVia Software at Deltek Insight 2018 include:



"Time to be Outstanding in the Field" with speaker EleVia CTO and Co-Founder, Steve Stolz on Tuesday, November 6 -- 11:10am – 12:10pm



- A session demonstrating powerful efficiencies achieved after introducing mobile technology and automation to your Field Service team. Highlights of the session include identifying tremendous areas of 'lost dollars' including utilization, cost recovery, expense recovery as well as how to minimize time-consuming paperwork.



"Improving your Cash Flow" with speakers EleVia Executive Vice President, Ron Noden and CTO and Co-Founder, Steve Stolz on Wednesday, November 7 -- 4:40pm – 5:40pm



- This session focuses on methods to improve cash flow with both technology and non-technology methods. Attendees will be exposed to key components to better harness cash flow in today's A&E marketplace – and how to improve your cash flow monthly by as much or more than a million dollars a month.



User Group and Information Sessions



On November 5, current EleVia clients are invited to attend the EleVia User Group meeting being held during Deltek Insight. During this session, clients will receive the latest information on optimizing EleVia software, tips/tricks, share best practices, and network with peers.



EleVia Software will also be hosting small group information sessions on the business impact of improved Electronic Invoicing, Payables Approval and Tracking, A/R Management and Collections and Field Services Suite software.



To learn more about EleVia Software during Deltek Insight 2018:



- Attend the "Time to be Outstanding in the Field" or "Improving your Cash Flow" sessions

- Visit EleVia Software in the Insight 2018 Xpo

- Attend the user group or informational sessions

- Contact info@EleViasoftware.com for more information including the user group

- Visit www.eleviasoftware.com



About EleVia Software

EleVia Software develops, delivers and supports software to extend the value of the Deltek Vision® and Deltek Vantagepoint® ERP systems. EleVia Software products elevate and enhance key financial and operational processes for architecture, engineering and professional service firms. EleVia Software products improve cash flow, automate tasks, improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and provide valuable insight into project performance and profitability. Flagship products include EleVia Electronic Invoicing, EleVia Payables Approval & Tracking, EleVia A/R Management & Collections, and EleVia's latest innovation, Field Services Suite, which drastically improves an organization's ability to manage their field teams. For more information, visit http://www.eleviasoftware.com.