Elf Prep Academy Trains Elf Recruits to Help Santa Spread Holiday Cheer Just in Time for Christmas

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2020 --This just in! Days before Christmas, Santa & Mrs. Claus have launched their most magical idea yet. Introducing Elf Prep Academy - Santa's exclusive online school for elves. With holiday activities for kids galore, Elf Prep Academy brings family fun front and center while educating kids through twelve courses filled with cheer. With a hands-on approach, new elf recruits will earn Elfchievement badges as they complete each course. Students will even have a graduation ceremony and receive their personalized North Pole-approved diploma signed by Santa himself!



Families will certainly be looking for new ways to create lasting holiday memories for Christmas 2020. That's why Santa enrolled the support of Head Elf Kate, a former teacher and current stay-at-home-mom of three young kids, to help develop and launch Elf Prep Academy.



"We wanted to keep holiday spirit alive by providing fun at-home activities to families that will have limited in-person options. Elf Prep Academy offers parents the perfect opportunity to start new traditions with their kids!" says Head Elf Kate.



Enrollment at Elf Prep Academy includes interactive online content, hands-on crafts, delicious recipes, memorable songs, printable activity sheets, and so much more. Delivered through the Elfucation Portal and taught by the lyrically cheerful Professor Peppermint, the course list at Elf Prep Academy includes:



- New Elf Orientation

- Elf History

- Elf Prep Cheer

- Toy Building

- Cookie Baking

- Snowflake Design

- The Nice List

- Tree Decorating

- Ornament Making

- Sleigh Maintenance

- Reindeer Care

- Spread Joy



Some of the hands-on activities that kids and parents can enjoy together are:



- Baking Elf Ear Cookies

- Making a Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Catcher

- Creating a Homemade Salt Dough Ornament

- Designing and Cutting Snowflakes

- Sending a Postcard to Spread Joy



So pour that hot cocoa and put on your comfiest elf shoes because Elf Prep Academy is accepting new elf recruits today!



For more information, visit https://www.elfprep.com.



About Elf Prep Academy

Elf Prep Academy is an online platform designed to provide Christmas activities for kids. Elf Prep Academy donates a portion of its profits to the Marine Toys for Tots Program. The organization distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy their kids Christmas gifts.



Website:

https://www.elfprep.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/elfprepacademy

http://www.instagram.com/elfprepacademy

http://www.twitter.com/elfprepacademy

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_v9E2c942vIoN9ySAb1AYA

https://www.pinterest.com/elfprepacademy/