Elias Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Indoor and Outdoor Furniture

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --Harry Elias is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.ImproveYourHome4Less.com. The website features furniture for every room of the home including platform bed frames for the bedroom, desks for the home office, leather recliners for the living room, and patio furniture for the backyard. Elias was inspired to start his website by his desire to provide customers with inexpensive yet high quality furniture that they could use in every room of their homes. He wanted to make furniture more affordable to the average person.



There are many great pieces of furniture featured within the merchandise of ImproveYourHome4Less.com. The website offers many home furnishings including king sized leather platform beds, cherry bookcases, Clifford recliners in brown leather, contemporary coffee tables, corner computer desks, twin over twin bunk beds, Zuo barstools, and much more. In the future, Elias plans to add a few new products each month to keep the website fresh. By adding new products, he hopes to encourage customers to return to his online store for any other furniture that they might need.



Customer service is of extreme importance to Elias concerning each transaction made on ImproveYourHome4Less.com. He plans on ensuring that customers have good experiences on the website by offering competitive pricing, free shipping within the continental United States, and a quick turn around when an order is put in. All of the products are built in the United States so customers can buy quality products that support workers close to home.



In addition to the main website, Elias will also be launching a blog located at http://www.TheIndoorOutdoorBlog.com. The blog will focus on topics related to furniture and home decorating. Elias will be highlighting the products that are offered on his site and pointing out some of the different qualities of these products. He will also be recommending ways that these products could be used within a space. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with further information in order to enable them to make good purchasing decisions.



