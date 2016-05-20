Sebastian, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --LoPresti Aviation is the leading provider of high-performance landing, taxi, and recognition lighting. We are excited to announce a new STC'ed product that will eliminate Challenger AD 2014-15-17.



This STC allows the installation of our BoomBeam HID landing and taxi lights, thus eliminating any time constraints; meanwhile providing an exponential increase in safety, reliability, as well as light output.



We will have a display, with representatives, at EBACE 2016 booth Y123. Please visit with us and meet the LoPresti team.



LoPresti representatives will be actively walking the show floor during the event. If you wish to meet with me then contact me directly. Feel free to contact me at 772-538-1454.



Eliminate light on time limits



Increases Safety, See and Be Seen.



Produces 1000% More Light, engineered specifically for your aircraft.



More closely approximates the color temperature of Natural Daylight.



5 year Parts Warranty, a proven system based on time-tested experience.



Reduces Electrical Load and Heat.



Decreases AOG Time for lighting issues, no filament to break.



Low-Cost Spares Pricing (after warranty period)



About LoPresti Aviation

LoPresti Aviation, http://www.LoPrestiAviation.com, is based in Sebastian, Florida is "The Leading Provider of Aviation PERFORMANCE Solutions. LoPresti Aviation has a worldwide reputation for producing high performance and highly efficient aircraft modifications. LoPresti Aviation's current focus is to develop landing and taxi light upgrades for turboprop and jet aircraft.