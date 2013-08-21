Eliminating Genital Herpes - Improved Formulation Released

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2013 --Viradux Research, LTD, announced today that it has developed an improved formulation of its leading anti-herpetic cream Viradux-AU.



Bob Hastings, director of marketing at Viradux Research, LTD announced; “Preliminary observations are suggesting up to 40% improvement in viral responsiveness when compared to the first generation Viradux-AU.” This was reportedly achieved by expanding the effectiveness of several key protein inhibitors found in compounds already known to have anti-viral properties. “The combined modality of these well-known elements with our existing delivery system has raised the overall effectiveness. Our original expectation was a fairly modest increase. We are now seeing over 80% of users describing their experience as {completely satisfied with outcome after indicated use}. These preliminary results exceeded our expectations and give us some interesting avenues to pursue.”



The reformulated compound began shipping in July of 2013 and is now available through our web sales channel to HSV2 positive individuals, and their partners, whose lives have been impacted by genital herpes. “Our ultimate goal” continued Mr. Hastings “is a product that is able to eradicate all the various types and sub-types of HSV2 infection with 100% effectiveness. While we are not there yet, I am much more confident that the science will get there in the near term. I’m also pleased to announce that there are no expected pricing increases and the 2oz container will remain priced below $30 USD, before shipping, for the near term.”



About Viradux

