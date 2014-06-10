Elite Gas Services Provides Central Heating Services in Hull

Hull, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2014 --The central heating system plays an important role in a house. It provides the necessary heat and hot water that makes the conditions inside a house hospitable. When it fails, it causes great distress and discomfort to the entire household. A local plumbing company is delighted to announce their services to the people in Hull and surrounding areas. According to their website, Elite Gas Services is a local team of plumbers with experience, knowledge and skill on different kinds of central heating services that include installation, repair and maintenance. The company is accredited by Gas Safe and is allowed to work on any gas related jobs. With their services, they assure their clients of an improved central heating system that will reduce energy costs and prevent boiler failures. One of the advantages that they have listed with their services is the competitive rate that they can offer due to their minimal overhead costs working as a small, local company. The company is able to provide several central heating services such as power flushing, swapping individual radiators and installing new central heating systems. Among the brands of boilers they have worked with are Worcester Bosch, Vaillant, Baxi Glow Worm, Ideal and Potterton.



Their online portal, Egscentralheatinghull.co.uk, has a list of references from people local to SouthCave, Brough, North Ferriby, Hessle, Anlaby, Cottingham, Beverley, Leven, Bransholme, Hornsea, Aldbrough, Preston and Hedon. Interested clients can reach out to them through phone, email or through their online messaging platform. The website can receive any urgent requests for repairs or installations which will be forwarded to the Elite Gas Services team.



Boiler problems are very common especially during the start of winter. Having a reliable plumbing company in the local community to quickly check and repair it is very reassuring. Elite Gas Services hopes to provide the local homeowners in Hull and nearby areas the central heating services that they need.



About Elite Gas Services

Elite Gas Services is a team of local plumbers and central heating engineers. The company is Gas Safe registered. Aside from central heating services they also provide plumbing and electrical services. Their address is 79 Strathmore Avenue, Hull, HU6 7HN. Their number is 07738 354 279.