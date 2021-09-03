Elite Lubricants Now Offers Champion Racing and Performance Products

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2021 --Elite Lubricants LLC, a Champion Master Warehouse Distributor, is family founded, owned, and operated. The company was established on March 24th, 1997, previously doing business as Advanced Motorsports Inc. After retiring from his multi-championship dirt track racing career, Rick Elliott, and son Chace, are concentrating on being the supplier of choice for lubricant products including Champion Racing Motor Oils. Contact Elite Lubricants at (302)-629-3301.



"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Elite Lubricants fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products." https://elitelubricants.com/



"Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing."



"Champion Racing Motor Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs" added Dedolph.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.