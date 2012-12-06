Elite Serum and Lipotec Create "Botox Killer" Eye Cream

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2012 --Not all eye creams are formulated the same and not all of them contain the same ingredients. Consumers who suffer from fine lines and wrinkles and crows feet, should choose an eye cream or serum that contains anti aging ingredients specially formulated to treat these issues.



Elite Serum, a topical anti-aging serum created by cosmeceutical company SkinPro, contains an anti-aging peptide known as Snap-8. SNAP-8, created by Lipotec, is an octapeptide, or the combination of 8 amino acids which are linked together to create one particular peptide. It is marketed as the second generation of Argireline, and is said to be 30% more effective.



iPopularity spoke with SkinPro spokesperson Richard Banks about Elite Serum’s award winning formula. When asked why SkinPro chose to incorporate Snap-8 into the formula for Elite Serum, Banks responded, “Botox is one of the leading cosmeceutical procedures today. However, there is a vast market of consumers who either can’t afford Botox or are afraid of needles and opt to avoid Botox injections. We set out to create a topical serum that could provide similar results without the need for an injection. The effects of Snap-8 are similar to that of Botox because Snap-8 is a muscle contraction inhibitor that reduces the depth of wrinkles on the face.”



Banks further adds, “Wrinkles on the forehead, around the eyes and around the mouth are caused by the contraction of muscles of facial expression and most noticeable in the forehead and around the eyes. Snap-8, especially when combined with Argireline, creates a blend that is a safer, more economical and milder alternative to Botox, in part because it is more powerful at lower concentrations.”



In addition to Snap-8 and Argireline, Elite Serum also contains Eyeliss, Matrixyl 3000, Syn-Coll, Hyaluronic Acide and red and green seaweed extract.



Learn more about each peptide and view the results of clinical studies on Elite Serum's webpage.